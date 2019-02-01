Actress Shares UNRECOGNIZABLE Photo Of Meghan Markle From When They Were Younger

Katharine McPhee shared a borderline unrecognizable photo of herself with Meghan Markle Thursday, and you have to see it to believe it.

McPhee, who narrowly lost “America Idol” in 2006 and currently stars as Jenna Hutcherson in the West End production “Waitress,” sent the internet into a frenzy when she posted the throwback photo of her old childhood friend. (RELATED: New Report Claims The Royals Are Taking Issue With Meghan Markle’s American Style Independence)

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me,” she wrote, accompanied by the popular ‘throwback Thursday’ hashtag #TBT.

The photo has since received close to 69,000 likes on Instagram.

Markle was involved in show business from a young age. She was featured in an Inside Edition segment about a sexist dish soap ad when she was just 11 years old. She was also a “briefcase girl,” on the popular NBC game show “Deal Or No Deal” before playing Rachel Zane on USA’s “Suits.”

Her life is pretty different now that she’s the Duchess of Sussex, however. She’s expecting her first child with Prince Harry in Spring 2019 and has had to eradicate her entire social media presence since becoming a royal.

