Kyler Murray And Dan Patrick Have Incredibly Awkward Interview

Kyler Murray and Dan Patrick might have engaged in the most awkward interview in the history of sports Friday.

The legendary pundit asked the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner questions about whether he’d go to the NFL combine, have a pro day or attend spring training with the Oakland A’s.

Those would all be very standard question considering the fact Murray has to make a decision between going pro in football or baseball in the very near future. (RELATED: Heisman Winner KylerMurray Invited To Spring Training With The Oakland A’s)

Well, the dual-threat star quarterback was completely unprepared and barely said a word. Then, he had the stones on him to say he was “getting pretty good at answering these questions.”

Awkward interview by Kyler Murray on the Dan Patrick Show. I get he is being paid by sponsors to do them, but how was he not better prepared for the obvious baseball/football questions? pic.twitter.com/RfNXaaeT0h — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2019

What the hell was that? Seriously, that was one of the worst interviews I’ve ever seen. It’s just mind-blowing how bad that was.

I mean, by the end of that clip, Patrick was pretty much telling Murray that he might as well just stop doing interviews if he can’t answer questions.

What a disaster and waste of everybody’s time. Below is a live look at how that interview went.

Seriously, his agent better sit him down and explain to him how to conduct an interview. What a disaster on every single level.

