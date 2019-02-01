Kyler Murray Refuses To Say Whether He’ll Choose Football Or Baseball

Kyler Murray still won’t reveal whether he intends to play baseball or football.

“Right now, I’m just working out, happy at the Super Bowl,” the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner told Ian Rapoport Thursday afternoon. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Wins The Heisman)

He also refused to say if he’d be taking the offer from the Oakland A’s or sticking with the NFL draft.

#OU QB Kyler Murray, on @nflnetwork: “Right now, I’m just working out, happy at the Super Bowl.” … Non-commital about his decision, but says he’ll make a decision soon. Asked several times, Murray won’t say that he’s chosen football or baseball. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2019

I’m really not sure how much longer Murray can go before he just has to pick one. And the longer he waits, the more I think he’s rolling with the NFL.

After all, he won the Heisman trophy and is projected to be a first-round pick. Why wouldn’t he give the NFL a shot? (RELATED: Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Invited To Spring Training With The Oakland A’s)

The only reason to draw this whole process out is to see just how much money the A’s are willing to throw at him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 1, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

If Murray is smart, he should forget about baseball and just focus on making cash in the NFL. If he can go in the first round, there’s simply more money for him there.

Pro sports is all about making money. Plus, I wanna watch Murray ball out in the NFL just to see how it goes.

It should be fun following this saga as it continues. As of now, I think Murray is bound for the NFL.

