It Sure Looks Like This NBA Superstar Could Be On The Move

There is trouble in paradise between Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics.

Despite previously saying that he planned to re-sign with the Celtics, Irving now seems to be backtracking on that commitment. Prior to Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks, Irving made comments that set the basketball world on fire. (RELATED: Kyrie Irving Explained Why He Said ‘F**K Thanksgiving’)

Not a happy guy, @KyrieIrving, as #Celtics prepare to face 12 random guys wearing #Knicks uniforms tonight. pic.twitter.com/kiDZZBl4xS — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) February 1, 2019



“It really comes down to what’s best for me and my family,” Irving said about his future. “I don’t owe anybody sh**.”

Irving also expressed frustration with the media coverage of the prospective decision, and claimed he’s not worried about the nosedive his reputation would likely take if he ditches another championship contender.

“I’m not worrried (sic) about a reputation, I’m not worried about a legacy to leave, I’m just trying to be a human being and make the best decision for me and my family,” Irving reportedly said. “I’ve spent the last 8 years trying to do what everybody else wanted me to do in terms of making my decisions and trying to validate thru the media, thru other personnel, managers and I don’t owe anybody sh*t.”

Irving can opt out of his contract at the end of his season, and many have speculated that he could end up in a Knicks uniform. Irving is from New Jersey, and has reportedly dreamed of winning titles for the Knicks. It’s also worth noting that Boston was not on his list of desired trade destinations when he forced his way out of Cleveland in 2017.

Some Celtics fans appear to be tiring of Irving’s drama, including Boston sports fanatic Bill Simmons.

Kyrie needs to stop talking about leadership – he’s terrible at it. He’s incredibly fun to watch, but if they traded him within the next 6 days… I’d honestly be fine with it. Go to New York in July and play for the worst NBA owner of the 21st century. Good luck. https://t.co/EIH3EQKCKK — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 1, 2019

On the surface, it wouldn’t make much sense for Irving to leave one of the NBA’s best organizations for one of its worst. It also never made much sense for him to leave Cleveland after he and LeBron James had just been to three straight NBA Finals together, winning in 2016.

Will the Celtics consider moving Irving before next week’s trade deadline?

