Melania Wows In All-Blue Outfit During Arrival At Palm Beach With Trump

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

First lady Melania Trump definitely wowed the crowd Friday when she stepped out wearing a striking blue outfit from head-to-toe as she descended the stairs of Air Force One after it touched down in Palm Beach, FL.

US President Donald Trump arrives with Barron Trump and US first lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach International Airport February 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as fantastic as ever in the button-up long sleeve light blue top that she paired with matching pants as she joined President Donald Trump and their son, Barron, for a weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort with family and friends.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and matching high heels.

Despite a light rain that FLOTUS hid from underneath a big black umbrella, FLOTUS was smiling as she arrived with Trump for the families first weekend together away from the White House since before Christmas, because of the government shutdown. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Earlier in the day, Trump got everyone’s attention as she stepped out rocking a gorgeous camel coat that she paired with the tan-colored boots as she left the snowy grounds of Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump while departing for Palm Beach, Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron while departing for Palm Beach, Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on-point. But during the winter weather she truly shines.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) departs the White House with first lady Melania Trump (R) and their son, Barron (L), February 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to his home in Florida this weekend. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) shouts to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2019, with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and his son Barron (L), en route to Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

