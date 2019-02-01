Melania Wows In All-Blue Outfit During Arrival At Palm Beach With Trump

First lady Melania Trump definitely wowed the crowd Friday when she stepped out wearing a striking blue outfit from head-to-toe as she descended the stairs of Air Force One after it touched down in Palm Beach, FL.

The first lady looked just as fantastic as ever in the button-up long sleeve light blue top that she paired with matching pants as she joined President Donald Trump and their son, Barron, for a weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort with family and friends. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and matching high heels.

Despite a light rain that FLOTUS hid from underneath a big black umbrella, FLOTUS was smiling as she arrived with Trump for the families first weekend together away from the White House since before Christmas, because of the government shutdown. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

President Donald Trump just arrived in rainy Palm Beach. A crowd of about 150 people cheered as he, Melania, and their son, Barron, walked off Air Force One. The President waved at the crowd before leaving in his motorcade. He’s expected to stay through Sunday. @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/HfC8FZ9RcS — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) February 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, Trump got everyone’s attention as she stepped out rocking a gorgeous camel coat that she paired with the tan-colored boots as she left the snowy grounds of Washington, D.C.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on-point. But during the winter weather she truly shines.