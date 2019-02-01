Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Camel Coat And Boots Combo For Trip To Florida With Trump
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump absolutely turned heads Friday when she stepped out wearing a long camel coat and boots combo alongside President Donald Trump for their trip to Palm Beach, Florida.
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) departs the White House with first lady Melania Trump (R) and their son, Barron (L), February 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to his home in Florida this weekend. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
