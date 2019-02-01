Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Camel Coat And Boots Combo For Trip To Florida With Trump

Melania Trump absolutely turned heads Friday when she stepped out wearing a long camel coat and boots combo alongside President Donald Trump for their trip to Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked as gorgeous as ever as she smiled at the cameras while rocking the long-sleeve button up coat that she paired with a matching color turtle neck as she joined the president and their son Barron Trump departing the snowy grounds of the WH. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair, a giant red purse and tan-colored high-heeled boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

As previously reported, this time of the year FLOTUS truly shines with her fashion choices during the holidays and colder temperatures.