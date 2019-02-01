NARAL, Planned Parenthood Call On Northam To Resign

Abortion groups are calling on Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after photos of blackface and a KKK costume emerged in his college yearbook Friday.

The National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws (NARAL) and Planned Parenthood both called on Northam to resign Friday night because of a photo that appeared to depict him and another man posing in a KKK outfit and blackface. (RELATED: ‘Gosnell’ Is A Sobering Depiction Of Evil Hidden In Plain Sight)

Governor Ralph Northam admitted that he is pictured in the racist photo in his medical school yearbook. Making amends and rebuilding trust must start with resigning his post. Virginians deserve better. — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) February 2, 2019



“Governor Ralph Northam admitted that he is pictured in the racist photo in his medical school yearbook,” NARAL president Ilyse Hogue tweeted. “Making amends and rebuilding trust must start with resigning his post. Virginians deserve better.”

“As the nation’s largest provider of reproductive health care, we have a responsibility to advocate for all patients, and to provide compassionate health care to all people who walk through our doors,” Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen said in a statement. “There is no place for Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist actions or language. He must step down as Governor. The people of Virginia need to be able to trust that their leaders will fight for them and support policies that protect their health, safety, and value their communities. Gov. Northam’s actions put that in doubt.”

Earlier this week, Northam generated controversy when he appeared to suggest post-birth abortion as a reasonable alternative to an unwanted child. When he made the comments during a radio show Wednesday, Northam was defending a proposed bill in the Virginia House of Delegates that would legalize abortion up until birth.

Democratic Virginia Del. Kathy Tran submitted the bill, which NARAL supported. (RELATED: Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill)

Northam was elected as the governor of Virginia in 2017. He obtained the endorsements and financial support of pro-choice groups such as the NARAL, Planned Parenthood and Emily’s List. After he defeated Republican nominee Ed Gillespie in a landslide election, NARAL released a statement congratulating Northam.

Follow William Davis on Twitter