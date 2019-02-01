Fans Aren’t Happy About The NBA Snubbing Worthy All-Stars … Again

Another season, another controversial NBA All-Star roster.

The starters for both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference were generally agreed upon. With only a limited number of spots, however, coaches who vote on the reserves choose to draw the line, which typically leaves fans in an uproar.

NBA media, players and fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions, but the amount of people riding for rookie Luka Doncic, small-market center Rudy Gobert and former Lakers trash D’Angelo Russell is surprising.

Rudy Gobert is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and leads the NBA in win shares (8.9) and FG% while averaging 15 points and 12.8 rebounds. The Jazz have the best record in the league among teams with no All-Stars. https://t.co/FKGIQorF5R — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 1, 2019

Gobert was in tears Friday after being asked about the snub. The man deserved the nod over walking snooze-fest LaMarcus Aldridge, but it seems some fellow front-court players are clowning him for his reaction.

I guess I should cry too… no Charlotte? ???????????? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

Doncic was a predictable snub since the NBA discriminates against rookies when it comes to being an All-Star. Now, All-Star Ben Simmons was left off the list last season in favor of Goran Dragic of all people, so it should be no surprise the coaches went with Aldridge and Karl Anthony-Towns, who’s having a down year and was too soft for Jimmy Butler to stay in Minnesota.

Luka Doncic’s 4,242,980 votes (3rd overall) are the most ever for a player who did not make the All-Star game. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) February 1, 2019

Victor Oladipo —despite having a down year-end with knee surgery — will be replaced by hopefully someone deserving. Most fans want to see Russell take that spot given his resurgence on the Nets, and if you look at the numbers, he arguably deserved the spot to begin with.

With so many controversial selections over the past couple of seasons, the notion of abandoning All-Stars by conference has been mentioned.

The NBA already switched to a two-captain draft last season that certainly spiced up the game, so maybe Commissioner Adam Silver will take this a step further and pick the most deserving 24 players in the league. I don’t see the harm in trying it out.

If nothing else, at least we get to see two legends get the send-off they deserve.

Absolutely LOVE the NBA deciding to add Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade as “special roster additions” to this year’s All-Star game, “In honor of their extraordinary contributions as iconic NBA champions & beloved ambassadors & in recognition of their All-Star careers.”

???????????????????????? — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 1, 2019

Follow Gus Martin on Twitter