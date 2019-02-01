Patriots Drop Fire Hype Video Prior To The Super Bowl Against The Rams
The New England Patriots released an incredible hype video Friday on Twitter.
The Patriots and the Rams will take the field Sunday in the Super Bowl, and everybody with a pulse is pumped for the game.
Things got taken to a whole new level with video. It will have you ready to run through a concrete wall or face an entire army just by yourself. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)
I don’t say things of that nature lightly, but this hype video is that good. Give it a watch below, and then be prepared to run a marathon.
You have to eat the dream…
you have to sleep the dream…
you have to see it when nobody else sees it.#EverythingWeGot featuring @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/UN5F08UfBp
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2019
Was I correct or was I correct? I don’t care who you’re cheering for Sunday. I don’t give a damn. Everybody with a brain has to admit that video was absolutely amazing.
If you’re into gambling, you might want to bet your house on the Patriots after that post. I have chills right now.
Make sure to tune in Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS to see who wins! It should be a great one.