PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Win Friday Night Against Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers need to make a statement Friday night against Maryland.

We’re playing the 21st-ranked Terrapins at home tonight, and I can’t stress enough what a win will do for my 15-6 Badgers.

We don’t simply need to beat Maryland. We need to destroy them. Wisconsin needs to maul them with the same intensity of a dog that hasn’t eaten in a week. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 62-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Another Monster Dunk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 30, 2019 at 8:34am PST

I want it to be vicious. I want Maryland to pray to be anywhere else on the planet tonight than at the Kohl Center. It’s moments like tonight that set the stage for everything that comes next.

I want Ethan Happ and the rest of the squad to be slashing throats out there. Don’t even let the Terrapins waive the white flag. We’re not taking prisoners.

We’re here to get victories and nothing else.

Pray for Maryland because they have no idea what is going to hit them tonight. They’re going to roll into the Kohl Center and they’re going to be running away with their tails between their legs.

I can promise you that much. We’re going to smack them tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 30, 2019 at 11:23am PST

If we lose, I will legitimately riot. Those are the stakes. Take them or leave them, but that’s the situation we’re in.

Welcome to college basketball in February.

