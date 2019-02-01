OPINION: If Ralph Northam Won’t Apologize, He Should Resign

Unapologetically, without blinking an eye, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam walked straight up to the news cameras and doubled down on his comments calling for a “woman’s choice” to abort her baby, even after the child is born.

So, there you have it: Ralph Northam, and apparently a majority of Virginia Democrats, have formed a consensus to kill children after their birth. Northam said it himself:

The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desire, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

At the press conference, Northam not only stood by his asinine comments, but he doubled down, telling reporters that his statement was “mischaracterized” because “as a doctor,” that’s his professional opinion.

There’s a lot to unpack here from his comments. First of all, let’s address his claim that the media took his answer out of context. Northam was asked about a tabled Virginia Senate bill allowing abortion up to birth, and to clarify the bill sponsor’s testimony affirming it would allow abortion, even when a mother is in labor. Northam refused to comment on the Senator’s statement, however, he defended the measure, extending it to after birth, since he said, “the infant would be delivered.”

Notice how Northam’s answer to the question magically began with the term “infant,” instead of “fetus,” which the left commonly uses to dehumanize children in the womb. But, the outrage is not even about abortion anymore, as the child Northam is speaking about is already born. So, what’s the next euphemism the left will mockup to rationalize killing babies post-delivery? After all, Northam just admitted it’s not the mother’s body anymore, so the “it’s my body, it’s my choice” argument doesn’t apply.

Just as Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Leana Wen uses the term “as a doctor” every time she opens her mouth, Ralph Northam has taken up the mantle in an attempt to rationalize his irrational, unscientific, and inhumane comments. They ignore the many doctors who have fired back at the abortion-up-to-birth bills filling American legislatures, such as OB-GYN Dr. Omar L. Hamada, who has slammed abortion bills — including those in Virginia, New Mexico and New York — saying “there’s absolutely no reason to kill a baby before delivery in the third trimester.”

We have come to a dark time in American politics where a “woman’s right to choose” is portrayed as the most important principle — even if that means choosing the death of a newborn baby has become more important than basic human decency.

Shame on Gov. Ralph Northam for his detestable comments, and shame on anyone who has the heartlessness and irrationality to support an innocent baby’s death on the delivery room table. Ralph, it’s time to resign.

John Block (@realJohnBlock) is manager of digital communications at Americans United for Life.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.