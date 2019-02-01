‘Riverdale’ Renewed For A Fourth Season On The CW

Your first name

“Riverdale” will be back for a fourth season on The CW.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter late Thursday afternoon, the network decided to renew the show inspired by the “Archie” comics series for another season. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’ve been pretty open about the fact that I thought “Riverdale” was maybe the worst show ever made when I watched the first couple episodes.

It honestly couldn’t have been much worse, but somehow it managed to win me over when people started getting killed. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Plus, it’s kind of smoke show central with Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart in the cast.

Does the show have some corny and absurd moments? Without a doubt. It’s over the top all the time, but it’s still entertaining.

Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Hiram and the rest of the crew are pretty fun to follow along. Yes, that might not be too on brand for me, but it’s true. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’ll watch just about anything with a little mystery, suspense and a ton of good looking women.

I can’t wait to see what we get in the fourth season. Hopefully, it’s great.

