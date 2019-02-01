Celebrate Shakira’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Shakira’s birthday Saturday.

In honor of the 42-year-old singer's day, we searched the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And boy has there been a lot of them.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Grammy winning pop-star—whose real name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll—first started singing at age 12 and got her big break in the entertainment business in 2001 when she won the Best Latin pop Grammy for her "MTV Unplugged" album.

Soon her music would take off and her single titled, "Wherever, Wherever" became one of the biggest hits of 2002.

Since that time, she’s taken home numerous awards and been recognized for her work over the last two decades. The song she did for the 2010 FIFA World Cup called “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), became the biggest selling song ever for the event with 10 million downloads. Not to mention, its 2 million views on YouTube, which holds one of the site’s most viewed music video records of all time.

She's also known for her charity work with UNICEF and education outreach.

The Latin beauty has also appeared on the small screen when she took over as voice coach in 2012 on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” for the fourth and, then again, for the sixth season. She even has a star on the coveted “Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker got everyone's attention on Friday when pictures surfaced in Hola! magazine showing her rocking short hair after chopping off her long locks. She looked just as terrific as ever.

Here’s to hoping this new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Shakira!