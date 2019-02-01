The Super Bowl Between The Rams And The Patriots Is Sunday. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know

The Super Bowl between the Rams and the Patriots will go down Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

This weekend is the time of the year millions of us wait for. Super Bowl Sunday is what America is all about. It’s why we defeated the British, won WWII, walked on the moon and invented country music.

Sunday represents the best of America. It represents why we’re the greatest country in the world and why everybody else is competing for second place.

The Patriots and Rams will take the field, and only one will earn themselves a Super Bowl ring. The best will rise to the top and the rest will fall aside. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

If that’s not what America is all about, then I have no idea what we are about.

View this post on Instagram

The game will also feature two very different philosophies. The Patriots, Brady and Belichick are all about old-school football, and they’ve already earned themselves five rings. (RELATED: Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Has Sobering Message About The Physical Tolls Of Football)

They’re as good as it gets when it comes to the NFL. They’re legends of the game.

On the other hand, the Rams feature an entirely different style of football. They’re a young style that features young stars and can go up and down the field in the blink of an eye.

Many believe that’s the direction the NFL is moving, and the Rams are the face of the movement.

So, grab yourself a beer this weekend, get your crew together, settle in and prepare for battle on the gridiron this weekend.

We’ve waited all year for Sunday, and now it’s finally here. Let’s get after it, gentlemen! God bless this beautiful country.

