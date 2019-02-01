Tekashi69 Pleads GUILTY In Court. The Charges Are Stomach-Turning

Your first name

Popular rapper Tekashi69 entered a guilty plea to nine charges in federal court, according to a new report.

According to TMZ, Tekashi, who has been in prison since was he arrested Nov. 18, appeared in court Jan. 23 and entered a guilty plea to multiple sickening charges. (RELATED: World-Famous Rapper Arrested Again, This Time On Racketeering And Firearm Charges)

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, essentially admitted to gang activity, drug dealing, racketeering, and even ordering a hit on rival rapper Chief Keef’s cousin. Here’s how it broke down:

Hernandez admitted to joining the Nine Trey Bloods Fall 2017. Less than a year later, he said he helped to try to kill a rival gang member in March 2016 in order to ingratiate himself with the group. About a month after that, he claims to have robbed another rival at gunpoint.

He also claims to have ordered a pricey hit on Chief Keef’s cousin to send a message.

“I paid a person to shoot at a rival member of Nine Trey to scare him,” he admitted. “The shooting took place in Manhattan. I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey.”

Tekashi also admitted to dealing drugs. He claims he sold a kilogram of heroin in 2017. Court documents claim he was also involved in dealing fentanyl, ecstasy, amphetamines and marijuana.

He apologized for his misdeeds, saying, “I apologize to the Court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down.”

If he’s convicted, Tekashi could spend a minimum of 47 years in prison and be fined $10 million, unless leniency is requested.

His sentencing will come in less than a year, on Jan. 24, 2020.

Tekashi is just 22 years old.

