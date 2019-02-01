You Can Bet On How Many Plays Tony Romo Will Correctly Predict During The Super Bowl

Oddsmakers think Tony Romo will have a lot of success predicting plays during the Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots.

According to Sporting News, the line for correct plays called by the former Cowboys quarterback is currently set at 7.5.

If you all want my advice, hammer the over on this one. Romo was spectacular predicting what would happen during the AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Patriots.

“Oh, they’re killing it. Usually means a motion and a run out wide to the right.” – Tony Romo before Patriots’ play Brady motions; Sony Michel runs ball to right, scores touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PzxyrV2JoO — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2019

Romo knows exactly what’s going to happen every time pic.twitter.com/8A8Sv5uZUM — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

He’s also over 68 percent on the year when it comes to correctly predicting plays. Statistically speaking, it seems like betting the over is the easiest decision to make in this situation. (RELATED: The Internet Reacts To Tony Romo Calling Plays During The AFC Championship Game)

It should be so much fun watching Romo call this game. The man is just an entertainment machine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Jul 11, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT

The closer and closer we get to Sunday, the more excited I get. I simply can’t wait. I can’t wait to watch Brady, the Pats, Goff, the rest of the Rams and maybe most importantly, I’m hyped to hear Romo on the mic.

He’s an absolute legend, and he’s gold for the NFL when it comes to commentating. Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking and what you’re betting on.

Let’s get after it!