Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Offering Lifetime Tickets To Fans Who Can Go Vegan For A Month

The Carters are offering free tickets to their concerts for life if fans can adopt a vegan lifestyle for one month.

Beyoncé shared a post to her 123 million followers announcing the contest with The Greenprint Project.

“What’s your Greenprint?” the mother of three asked. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject”

According to the official rules, contestants must make an account by entering their name and email at TheGreenprintProject.com to be entered in a drawing for free tickets. They are not even requiring participants to fully commit to veganism, rather encouraging fans to take baby steps like starting with meatless Mondays and plant-based breakfasts.

Beyonce went vegan last year to prepare for her headlining Coachella performance. However the “Single Ladies” superstar has been following 22 Days Nutrition, a plant-based diet that she, her rapper husband Jay-Z and their trainer, Marco Borges created, since 2015. Doesn’t sound so bad right?

You might want to reconsider. Vegans do not eat meat, dairy, fish, eggs or anything that comes from an animal. Could you give up cheese for Beyoncé?

Fans have until April 22, Earth Day, to enter. The winner will be drawn and announced a month later. (RELATED: Beyoncé Fans Blame Singer For Beto O’Rourke Loss To Ted Cruz: ‘Beto Needed You Sooner’)