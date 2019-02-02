Bill Maher Makes Fried Chicken Joke To Black Congressman

Bill Maher made a fried chicken joke while interviewing Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night.

Hurd, who is black, was on the show to talk about the border wall. Hurd, unlike most Republicans, does not support President Donald Trump’s wall and has been in the news of late for that position. (RELATED: Bill Maher Attacks 16-Year-Old Covington Catholic Student: ‘What A Little Pr*ck)

Maher asked Hurd why he just doesn’t bolt the GOP if he doesn’t agree with its policies. Hurd replied that the party espouses more policies that he does he agree with.

Video: Here’s Bill Maher lobbing a clearly racist joke to GOP Congressman Will Hurd, asking him if he gathered undercover intel for the CIA out “by the Popeye’s Chicken.” pic.twitter.com/gxwNZQKyAL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 2, 2019

“I’m a Republican because I believe in limited government,” Hurd said, providing an example. Maher interrupted the congressman to say that Republicans are not really the party of limited government.

“I’m just asking why you’re Republican? Because they’re not good at the debt, that was their big thing. You said limited government, they don’t do that,” Maher said. “What’s in it for you? What is in the Republican Party for you? You were in the CIA!”

Hurd responded: “I was in the CIA for almost a decade. I was the dude in the back alleys at four o’clock in the morning collecting intelligence on threats to the homeland.”

Maher then asked, “That’s where you’d collect it, huh? Wow. By the Popeyes Chicken?”

The audience groaned and Maher actually appeared red-faced. (RELATED: Bill Maher Is Fine With Another Recession If It Gets Rid Of President Trump)

This is not the first time that Maher has become embroiled in controversy stemming from what he’s said on his show. The host once used the n-word when talking to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, provoking outrage.

Maher once dissed South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham by suggesting Graham missed “the stabilizing influence” of his “boyfriend,” the recently departed Arizona Sen. John McCain.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Rep. Hurd for comment and is awaiting a response.

