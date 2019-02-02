Chip Kelly Says Colin Kaepernick Should Be In The NFL

Former NFL coach Chip Kelly thinks Colin Kaepernick should be back in the league.

“Yes … I think he’s ready to go,” Kelly recently told TMZ when discussing if Kaepernick should be in the NFL and getting workouts. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Responds To Comments From NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell)

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s not hard to understand why Kelly, who currently coaches at UCLA, feels this way. He was Kaepernick’s coach for a year with the 49ers and probably feels loyalty to one of his former players.

However, he’s delusional if he thinks Kaep will be back in the NFL anytime soon. It’s just not going to happen. The former 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in two seasons. What makes anybody believe he’s ready to go right now, or that the upside he brings a team outweighs the downside? (RELATED: Fans Of Colin Kaepernick Won’t Like What The Redskins Did After Losing Their QB To An Injury)

It just doesn’t add up at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 5, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Kaepernick brought massive issues down on the league when he started a wave of national anthem protests. It became a huge distraction.

Since he left the league, that has pretty much all gone away. In what fantasy world would a team want to sign him and start all that up again?

It’s just not going to happen. I respect Chip Kelly’s loyalty to one of his guys, but Kaepernick isn’t coming back. It’s just that simple.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter