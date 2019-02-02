Remembering American Hero Chris Kyle, Who Died 6 Years Ago Today

Today is Chris Kyle Day in the state of Texas, a day dedicated to honoring “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, who was killed at the age of 38 on Feb. 2, 2013.

Kyle was an Iraq war veteran and one of the most effective snipers in U.S. history. He was killed six years ago Saturday by a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder who shot Kyle at a gun range.

Chad Littlefield, Kyle's killer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, where he still resides today.

Kyle joined the Navy in 1999 and eventually became a Navy Seal and member of Seal Team 3. For his service, Kyle received numerous awards. He was awarded a Silver Star Medal, four Bronze Star Medals, and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Today, we pay tribute to Chris Kyle, the inspiration behind everything at CKFF. Chris lived his life by focusing on GOD, Country & Family. We’re working to keep his legacy alive through supporting our military and first responder marriages by those values. #HonorChrisKyle pic.twitter.com/UmyQdYBeiJ — Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (@CKFFdn) February 2, 2019



Following his service, Kyle wrote a book in 2009 titled “American Sniper,” which was adapted into a Clint Eastwood movie in 2014, with Bradley Cooper starring as Kyle.

In 2015, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill making Feb. 2 “Chris Kyle Day,” in the state of Texas.

Six years after Kyle’s tragic death, his legacy still lives on through his wife Tara, his daughter McKenna, and his son Cole.

