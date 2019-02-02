CNN Issues Correction After Identifying Virginia Gov Northam As A Republican

CNN incorrectly labeled Ralph Northam as a Republican during a segment showing the embattled Virginia governor apologizing for a 1984 medical school yearbook picture.

The segment, which aired during Friday night’s episode of “Anderson Cooper 360,” showed a chyron identifying Northam as an “R” as the network ran his Twitter apology.

Nothing to see here just CNN labeling Ralph Northam a ***Republican*** pic.twitter.com/zTGHqG17JE — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 2, 2019

The almost 35-year-old racist picture shows one individual wearing blackface and another wearing a KKK robe. Northam so far hasn’t clarified which one is him, but either way the Virginia governor has already lost the support of several key constituencies, with more likely to follow.

My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me. pic.twitter.com/1rSw1oxfrX — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2019

“My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor,” Northam wrote via a tweet that also included his on-air apology. “I believe you deserve to hear directly from me.”

That photo and the racist and offensive attitudes it represents does not reflect the person I am today or the way that I have conducted myself as a soldier, a doctor, and a public servant. I am deeply sorry. I cannot change the decisions I made, nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. But I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust. I have spent the past year as your governor fighting for a Virginia that works better for all people. I am committed to continuing that fight through the remainder of my term and living up to the expectations that you set for me when you elected me to serve. Thank you.

While Fox News reported that Cooper’s initial tweet of the segment included the error “without acknowledgement,” the CNN host has since removed the tweet and posted a correction on Saturday morning that included the correct chyron.

“A previous tweet had a video misidentifying Gov. Northam’s party affiliation, it has been removed and the video has been corrected,” Cooper wrote.

Virginia governor apologizes for ‘racist and offensive’ costume in photo showing people in blackface, KKK garb. A previous tweet had a video misidentifying Gov. Northam’s party affiliation, it has been removed and the video has been corrected https://t.co/Us56lyz1tU pic.twitter.com/OvqnPvngrL — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 2, 2019

The network predictably received plenty of blowback for its error. (RELATED: Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Breaks Silence On Gov. Northam’s Yearbook Photo)

I can’t believe CNN falsely labeled Ralph Northam a Republican… ???? ???? ???? Actually, I can. |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

F A K E N E W S

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 2, 2019

When you think CNN can’t go any lower, they run the Democrat Ralph Northam story saying he was a REPUBLICAN. They need another name other than fake news. Let’s call them what they are. LIARS! — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 2, 2019

This is disgusting. All day I’ve seen Democrats try to smear Republicans by mentioning “Republicans” in tweets about Ralph Northam but this is another level of manipulation. This wasn’t a mistake. @CNN wants to subconsciously make viewers blame a Democrat’s racism on Republicans. https://t.co/DHK67EhgCS — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 2, 2019

Sadly CNN has sunk so low that we cannot just assume this was an innocent mistake. CNN falsely labels Northam as ‘Republican’ during segment on blackface-KKK yearbook photo flaphttps://t.co/GKImCthA4V — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) February 2, 2019



Follow Scott on Twitter