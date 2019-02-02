Duke Star Zion Williamson Throws Down Massive Dunk Against St. John’s

Duke phenom Zion Williamson put on another show Saturday in a 91-61 win over St. John’s.

Williamson got the ball alone on a breakaway, and absolutely smashed it. It wasn’t just any normal dunk.

The major NBA prospect elevated from an astounding distance away from the hoop. You have to see the video in order to believe it. (RELATED: Tennessee Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Is Back In The Top 25)

Give it a watch below. I think basketball fans everywhere will be impressed with the slam from Williamson.

It will never get old watching Zion do mind-boggling things on the basketball court. It’s almost like he gives us something new every single week that shocks and stuns us.

It’s honestly hard to believe how any human can be as athletic as he is. I can barely touch the net, and the Duke phenom is out here elevating like it’s not a big deal at all. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Dec 21, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

I can’t wait to see what he does in the NBA. I have a very strong feeling that we’ve got a decade of more great highlights ahead of us.

Fly, Zion, fly!

