HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Maryland 69-61, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Maryland 69-61 late Friday night in a Big Ten thriller.

As I said yesterday, this was a game Wisconsin simply needed to win. We were playing at home against a ranked team, and it was time to kick down the door.

Well, my guys took care of business in impressive fashion. Ethan Happ and Brad Davison both balled out against the Terrapins, and Khalil Iverson had another incredible dunk in the win. Maryland had no idea what hit them. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 62-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Another Monster Dunk)

Watch the chilling highlight video recapping the big game below.

Anyone else still fired up from tonight?! Relive an absolute thriller at the Kohl Center Prepare for another wave of goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/HgpOXlluTl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 2, 2019

Life sure is good right now if you’re cheering for the guys in red and white. We’re now sitting at 16-6 with nine games left. We win five of them, and we’re going to the tournament no questions asked.

However, I’m expecting us to win every single one. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about. It’s about setting the bar as high has possible, and then still exceeding expectations.

Last night, that mentality was on display for the whole country.

I told you all not to doubt us! I told you all that nobody would want to play us in March! Nobody wanted to listen and here we are.

We just keep winning. Trust me, there’s not going to be a team on the planet that wants to get on a court with us by the time March gets here. Gentlemen, I can promise you that much.

Go, Badgers, go!

