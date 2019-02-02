Pro-Abortion Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Turns On Gov. Northam

Virginia Democratic Del. Kathy Tran became one of the many Democrats to call for embattled Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a racist photo of Northam was revealed in his medical school year book.

The photo from Eastern Virginia Medical School showed Northam and another man dressed up in blackface and a Ku Klux Klan robe. It is not yet known which man in the photo was Northam. (RELATED: CNN Issues Correction After Identifying Virginia Gov Northam As A Republican)

I stand with my friends in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and Virginia House Democratic Caucus in calling for Governor Northam to resign. pic.twitter.com/ehpb92gpEf — Kathy Tran (@KathyKLTran) February 2, 2019



“I am deeply offended by the racist photo of Governor Northam on his page in his medical school yearbook,” Tran said in a statement. “It is a reminder of Virginia’s painful history of slavery, segregation, and racism, and that we are still traveling the long road towards justice.”

“Our Commonwealth is strong because of its diversity,” she continued. “I stand with my friends in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and Virginia House Democratic Caucus in calling for Governor Northam to resign. I will continue the hard work of building a welcoming and inclusive Virginia.”

Northam came under fire earlier this week for defending a bill sponsored by Tran that would have legalized abortion in the state up until birth. In his comments, Northam appeared to justify infanticide. (RELATED: Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill)

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said in a radio interview Wednesday.

Despite numerous calls for his resignation from both sides of the aisle, Northam is refusing to step down.

