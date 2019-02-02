Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus In Florida

Your first name

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning playing golf with two of the best golfers of all time.

Trump said he had a “great morning” with legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. Trump tweeted a photo of the trio at the course Saturday morning. (RELATED: Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Agreed With Tiger Woods Comment About Trump [Video])

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019



Woods and Nicklaus, who are friends with the president, have frequently golfed with Trump. According to the Club’s website, Nicklaus designed the 18 hole golf course.

After years of personal and professional struggles, Woods returned to his once-formidable form in 2018. Woods won the 2018 Tour Championship and had top five finishes in both the Open Championship and PGA Championship.

