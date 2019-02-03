CNN’s Bakari Sellers Agrees With Sen. Sherrod Brown: Howard Schultz ‘Is An Idiot’

CNN’s Bakari Sellers agreed with Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown — who had called former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz an idiot — on Sunday morning, then immediately scrambled to walk it back.

WATCH:

Sellers was responding to video showing Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is reportedly thinking about a run for the presidency in 2020, talking to one of his constituents about the fact that Schultz is considering an independent bid for the White House. (RELATED: CNN Panel Really Doesn’t Want To Address Governor Northam’s Abortion Comments)

“State of the Union” host Jake Tapper rolled the video of Brown, who responded to a constituent’s concern about PAC money by saying, “You have this idiot Schultz running. He’s an idiot. I mean, he’s a total idiot.”

Sellers jumped right in, saying, “So what you saw was a packed room full of people and I’m not sure that Sherrod knew his voice was being picked up. Regardless, I concur with the sentiment of the Senator from Ohio. I have a huge problem with …”

Tapper interrupted, “He’s not an idiot. You may disagree with …”

“Yeah, ok, I totally disagree with what he’s doing. I don’t know the man enough to call him an idiot,” Sellers quickly added.

“He talked us all into paying five bucks for a cup of coffee. That’s a genius,” Scott Jennings, special assistant to former President George W. Bush, cut in.

“I just think he doesn’t even know why he’s running for president of the United States other than the fact — this will be a lot of people. Anybody thinks they can be president of the United States now that Donald Trump is president,” Sellers concluded. “And that — His slogan should be Howard Schultz, because anybody can do it.”

Sellers recently made headlines with his response to the viral video showing only part of a confrontation between Native American elder Nathan Phillips and a group of students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. His tweet appeared to advocate violence against the boys — and although he later deleted it, CNN remained silent.

Follow Virginia on Twitter