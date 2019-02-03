Walls Across America: Jimmy Kimmel’s Great Wall

President Donald Trump has often noted that America’s rich and powerful choose to live behind large walls for protection.

“Some have suggested a barrier is immoral,” Trump said during a national address from the Oval Office last month, explaining his plan for a border wall. “Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes?”

“They don’t build walls because they hate the people on the outside. But because they love the people on the inside,” the president claimed. “The only thing that is immoral is the politicians who do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized.”

Nowhere has that thesis proven truer than in the posh neighborhoods of Los Angeles and Hollywood. The homes of the viscerally anti-Trump celebrities peppered throughout the area are often gated and feature high walls that protect the homes from outsiders.

The Daily Caller set out to find if some of the most famous anti-border wall celebs do indeed live behind walls themselves in a series called “Walls Across America.”

Our first stop in Los Angeles was late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s home. Kimmel has long been an anti-Trump advocate and uses his platform to rail against the president’s policies — including the border wall. (RELATED: Is There A 10-Foot Wall Outside Obama’s House? We Went There To Find Out)

So does Kimmel himself live behind a wall? We found out.

WATCH:

Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, Jim Carrey, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner and Mark Hamill have used their massive celebrity platforms to advocate harshly against Trump’s immigration policies.

So how do these rich progressive celebrities choose to protect the things they love? We investigated in the rest of the series.

WATCH: