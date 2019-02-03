Wizards Forward Tomas Satoransky Throws Down Huge Dunk Against The Bucks

Washington Wizards forward Tomas Satoransky threw down a huge dunk Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Satoransky elevated over Brook Lopez, and might have successfully killed his soul with this dunk. It’s absolutely mind-blowing. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Satoranský ended Brook Lopez 45 seconds into the game… pic.twitter.com/HtFCjt6OVb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2019

How many times do I have to say this before NBA players start listening. You can’t let yourself get dunked on. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 62-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Another Monster Dunk)

Either get out of the way or tackle him. Foul him so hard that nobody would ever dream of coming down the lane again. Lopez did neither and it allowed Satoransky to put him on a poster.

That’s not a situation any basketball player ever wants to find themselves in.

You just can’t let yourself get dunked on. You can’t let it happen. Mad props to Satoransky for the massive slam, but damn, Lopez needs to learn how not to get obliterated.

I’m not even sure I’d even be able to get out of bed after getting dunked on like that. It might take me a whole week to recover.

