Former Baylor Head Coach Art Briles Interviewing For OC Position At Southern Miss

Former Baylor coach Art Briles might be making a return to the world of college football.

According to the Sun Herald, Briles is interviewing with Southern Mississippi Monday to potentially take over as the program’s offensive coordinator.

He hasn’t coached ever since the Baylor football program was engulfed scandal after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by his players. It looked like he was going to head to the CFL back in 2017, but that eventually blew up in his face.

I have no idea if Southern Miss should pull the trigger on hiring Briles or not. That’s something they’re going to have to figure out for themselves.

I do know two things for sure. First, Briles is an offensive genius. The man simply knows how to score points. He’s one of the best offensive minds in the game. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Nobody — and I mean absolutely nobody — can deny that.

Secondly, there will be massive amounts of outrage if he gets hired by a division one program. There just simply will be.

Despite the fact there wasn’t any proof Briles condoned or hid information about the Baylor scandal, it won’t matter to some people.

The fact he oversaw a program that allegedly ran rampant with sexual misconduct is not going to over well with lots of people. If they make the decision to hire him, I promise you there will be a million and a half hot takes out there for everybody to consume.