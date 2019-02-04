Emily Ratajkowski Spends A Sickening Amount Of Money On This Body Part Every Night

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly spends around $800 on skincare every single night.

That’s according to a recent feature in The Coveteur, which claims the model and Instagram star spares no expense when she’s getting ready for bed. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski’s Latest Interview May Be Her Most Explosive One Yet [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram All for @geordonnicol & @jonahalmost by @jeiroh A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 27, 2019 at 6:16pm PST

“No matter how crazy my day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin,” she said. “I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating and, depending on what’s going on, I’ll use different products.”

She listed some of her go-to products that she uses on a nightly basis, which include (but definitely are not limited to) a $295 serum, a $230 rich cream, and a $235 black rose oil, which claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent further aging.

View this post on Instagram Xochimilco A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 29, 2018 at 5:40pm PST

Ratajkowski, who describes herself as “Polish Israeli,” is either blessed with really good genes, or she’s doing something right with her skin every night. If you’ve got the money, it’s at least worth a shot…

