Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s Stance On Abortion Isn’t Much Better Than Northam’s

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has entered the political spotlight due to the increasing possibility of embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s resignation, on account of his recently uncovered college yearbook photo depicting KKK robes and a blackface character.

Northam recently expressed support for legislation aiming to make late-term abortions legal in the state of Virginia, and he has also made comments condoning the abortion of babies post-birth “if that’s what the mother and the family desired,” as he stated in a radio interview last Wednesday.

Despite the radically pro-abortion stance Northam has adopted and campaigned on, his replacement if he is in fact deposed or chooses to resign over the yearbook photo controversy, Lt Gov. Fairfax may be an even bigger proponent of abortion than Northam is. (RELATED: Rubio Rips Virginia Gov. Northam For ‘Infanticide’ Comments)

Fairfax served as the board vice-chair of the Planned Parenthood Metropolitan Washington Action Fund, starting in February of 2016, and has strongly supported the organization’s political goals while campaigning.

“For years, I have wholeheartedly supported Planned Parenthood,” he tweeted in August 2017 on his personal Twitter account.

Honored to be selected as Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington Action Fund Board Vice-Chair! @PPMW_ACT #FutureIsNow #VA #MD #DC — Justin Fairfax (@FairfaxJustin) February 10, 2016

For years, I have wholeheartedly supported Planned Parenthood and all the good work they do for our community –… https://t.co/gcX0JvVk0R — Justin Fairfax (@FairfaxJustin) August 10, 2017

Fairfax has spoken in the past against safety restrictions on abortion, claiming that they are really about restricting access to abortions and do not concern the health and well being of the women involved. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Asked About Abortion Until Birth. He Floats Infanticide)

“Safety” restrictions on reproductive healthcare are really about restricting access. I believe VA deserves safe access to abortions. — Justin Fairfax (@FairfaxJustin) October 3, 2017

Mandatory waiting periods for women seeking safe, legal abortion aren’t about safety – it’s about reducing access… https://t.co/zeiahklARY — Justin Fairfax (@FairfaxJustin) September 21, 2017

If Northam does resign, relinquishing the Governorship to Fairfax, this may be a favorable result for “pro-choice” Democrats looking to push for further infanticide legislation in the state of Virginia.