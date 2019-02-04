VA Lt. Gov. Fairfax Implies He’s The Target Of A Smear Campaign By Northam

On what could be the eve of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax possibly ascending to the state’s top job, allegations of sexual misconduct have emerged against him.

To Fairfax, this is no coincidence; it’s a coordinated effort to deny him the governorship, should embattled Gov. Ralph Northam resign. And the lieutenant governor is at least implying the current governor or his allies are behind it all.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Fairfax was asked about a story reporting that he believes someone close to Northam is behind the reporting of a 2004 encounter with a woman who claims Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Fairfax denied the story, which is now getting widely reported.

Fairfax said, “I don’t know precisely where this is coming from, we have heard different things. But here’s the thing: does anybody thinks it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out? Does anybody believe that’s a coincidence? I don’t think anybody thinks that’s a coincidence.”

Current Gov. Northam has faced considerable backlash over the last week for defending third-trimester abortion on air and apologizing for a racist photo on his college yearbook page showing two men dressed in a KKK uniform and blackface, which he later denied was of him in a public statement. (RELATED: Ralph Northam Denies Being In Racist Photo, Admits To ‘Shoe Polish’ On His Face For Michael Jackson Impersonation)