A Lot’s Been Said To Meghan Markle, But What This Kid Just Said To Her Will Have Royal Heads Spinning

Meghan Markle’s public appearances are never dull.

The Duchess Of Sussex was called a “fat lady” in January at an animal charity called Mayhew. Rumors that she and Kate Middleton are on the outs follow her daily — so does paparazzi. (RELATED: A Woman Called Meghan Markle Fat Today. Her Response Was Pure Gold)

But Meghan Markle’s appearance in Bristol with Prince Harry, as a part of the Old Vic’s outreach plan, may just take the cake.

Markle was greeting a group of young children when one particularly precocious boy approached the royal couple and began questioning them. And though they were both intently listening, nothing could have prepared them for what was about to come out of his mouth.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f***ing around on the stage,” he started. And before he could go any further, both Meghan and Harry let out a very surprised laugh.

WATCH:

The two obviously handled the situation seamlessly and it went off without a hitch. They don’t go through endless royal training for nothing.

And since the couple is expecting their first baby in the spring, it’s probably better that they learn how unpredictable kids can be before he or she arrives.

Follow Jena on Twitter