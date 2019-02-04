Liam Neeson Wanted To Kill Black People After His Friend Was Raped

Liam Neeson claimed in a recent interview that he wanted to kill black people after a friend of his was raped.

According to his interview with the Independent, the legendary actor was informed upon returning from an overseas trip several years ago that a woman he knew had been raped. His reaction was a bit jarring.

Neeson told the Independent the following in part in an interview shared Monday:

She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way, but my immediate reaction was … did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody. I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week – hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him. It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that. And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.

Ladies and gentlemen, do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of his PR team rushing to try and spin this so it’s not as bad as it sounds.

How bad does it sound? Well, it sounds like one of the most famous men on the planet was motivated to commit racial crimes and armed himself to do so. (RELATED: Liam Neeson’s New Movie Looks Sick. Check Out The Awesome Trailer)

Why did Neeson feel this was a smart story to tell? What point did he think he was proving? He just admitted on an international stage that he actually took steps to murder a member of a different race.

Some things are simply just better left in the past and not talked about. Claiming that you carried around a club in hopes that a black person would try to fight you is a perfect example of something that should remain in the past.

How did nobody with Neeson at the time he was giving this interview tackle him in order to get him to shut the hell up?

This is catching traction on social media, and it probably won’t slow down any time soon. What a wildly stupid story to tell from Neeson.

