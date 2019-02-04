Report: Meghan Markle’s Natural Birth Plan Involves Self-Hypnosis And A Doula, Among Other Things

Meghan Markle’s natural birth plan reportedly involves frequent acupuncture sessions, self-hypnosis called hypno-birthing and hiring a doula.

“Meghan [Markle] has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax. It’s brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date,” a source close to the acupuncturist she’s using, Ross Barr, shared with Variety magazine Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

Other sources close to the couple shared that the Duchess of Sussex has been learning a technique called hypno-birthing ahead of the couple’s arrival of their first child due sometime this spring.

“Meg wants a natural birth if she can have one,” an insider shared. “Her mother is very into anything that is holistic and natural, and having been brought up with yoga and mindfulness, it’s all very much part of Meghan’s birth plan.”

It all comes on the heels of reports in The Sun U.K. about Markle hiring a doula, or birth coach, to help with the baby’s delivery. It has reportedly been centuries since a member of the royal family has used such a coach in the arrival of the newest member of the family.

“I’m busy in spring. I could not possibly say,” doula Lauren Mishcon shared when asked about the reports. However, other sources have shared that she’s not been employed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Last week, reports surfaced that on top of getting ready for the birth of their child, Markle and Prince Harry will move out of Kensington Palace in March to Frogmore Cottage ahead of the child’s birth so they can be all situated. The cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle is reportedly undergoing all types of upgrades to make the place more secure for the royal family.