VOTE: What Was The Most Disappointing Part Of Super Bowl LIII?

Just like every year, the Super Bowl came and went with mixed reactions from everyone.

In regards to the game, the Patriots and Tom Brady defeated the Los Angeles Rams and captured their sixth championship in franchise history. Yet, the 2002 Super Bowl rematch produced the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history. (RELATED: Silence Of The Rams: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

The halftime performance always faces criticism, but last night’s has been particularly ridiculed. With Maroon 5 headlining the concert, nothing too eventful happened. Maroon 5 played their hits, Travis Scott was introduced by SpongeBob and Big Boi showed up in a fur coat, but not much other than that. (RELATED: Super Bowl LII Halftime Show: Here’s What You May Have Missed)

Lastly, the commercials were filled with beer, animals, lectures, and robots? (RELATED: The Robots Have Taken Over – The Super Bowl Commercials)

Out of all of these, what was the most disappointing for you? Let us know below.