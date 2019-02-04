New Orleans Draws A Super Bowl TV Rating Of Only 26.1

People in New Orleans really didn’t care at all about watching the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday night.

According to NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan, the game only scored a TV rating of 26.1 in the city, which means roughly 26 percent of households with televisions tuned in. That’s an abysmal number, and it was also the least-watched Super Bowl in the history of New Orleans television. (RELATED: Patri ots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

#NOLA has spoken. Super Bowl LIII earned a 26.1 rating in New Orleans, the lowest of of any market and the lowest ever in New Orleans. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 4, 2019

I guess New Orleans wasn’t playing around when the fans made it clear they didn’t care about the Super Bowl. I don’t think anybody can blame them.

The Saints got hosed in spectacular fashion against the Rams in the NFC championship game. That blown pass interference call will go down as one of the worst no-calls in the history of sports.

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

I can’t even begin to imagine how painful it would be to watch the football knowing that you should be there, but instead, the refs screwed you.

If that happened to the Lions, there’s probably no chance I could bring myself to watch the Super Bowl. Every play would just be another shot to the gut.

The fact so few people actually watched the game is kind of laugh-out-loud funny. They have a grudge and they’re not letting it go! At the very least, you have to respect the commitment to the cause.