Watch A North Carolina Man Hold Burglary Suspects At Gunpoint

Cellphone video captured the moment a North Carolina man caught three robbery suspects attempting to make an escape Sunday in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Stephen Routh arrived at his parents’ home to find the three burglars attempting to exit out of the home’s back door, according to Fox8. Routh drew his gun and ordered the suspects to get on the ground outside of the house as he spoke with 911 dispatchers

“I had the gun and they were coming out, and as soon as they saw the big gun pointed at them, their hands went up,” Routh told Fox8.

Routh said he watches over his parents’ home and headed there after receiving a call about unusual people on the property.

The three suspects were ages 14, 15, and 17, according to Fox8.

Routh said they did not take anything of value, but the inside of the home was damaged with lots of trash and shattered glass.

“It is a terrible mess — all the drawers are screwed, cabinets drawers have been open, stuff thrown out, papers everywhere,” said Routh. (RELATED: 4 Experts Discuss Their Go-To Home Defense Gun)

The Asheboro Police Department is investigating the incident.

“The policeman said it best, that they’re lucky that I didn’t shoot them,” Routh told Fox8. “Because I had every right to put a bullet in somebody.”