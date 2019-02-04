Ocasio-Cortez And UK Labor Leader Talk, Tweet Mutual Admiration

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a telephone call and political affection Sunday with left-wing U.K. Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist said “it was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation” with the British socialist.

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn! Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

Corbyn was also thrilled to share time with the budding political, progressive superstar. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Better To Be ‘Morally Right’ Than ‘Factually’ Correct)

Great to speak to @AOC on the phone this evening and hear first hand how she’s challenging the status quo. Let’s build a movement across borders to take on the billionaires, polluters and migrant baiters, and support a happier, freer and cleaner planet. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 3, 2019

Corbyn has taken Britain’s Labor Party further to the left of where it sat during the more centrist days of Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was a staunch ally of the U.S.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper recently compared Corbyn to Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and said the two “really, really frighten” him. (RELATED: Former Canadian PM Harper Doesn’t Fear Trump But Bernie Sanders And ‘Extremist’ Dems)

Corbyn is an opponent of Brexit, the British plan to leave the European Union. Corbyn has also been accused of anti-Semitism over his political career. In 2012, he defended a crude mural that depicted Jews as rich bankers exploiting the population and when the issue came up again in 2018, he was slow to repudiate that support. In the 1980s, Corbyn was affiliated with the Labour Movement Campaign for Palestine that proclaimed its “opposition to the Zionist state as racist, exclusivist, expansionist and a direct agency of imperialism.” The oppositon leader denies that he is anti-Semitic.

Ocasio-Cortez has also been accused of appeasing anti-Semitism, such as when she appeared on a podcast last year with a host known for a history of anti-Semitic statements. But online criticism or skepticism of her praise for Corbyn has apparently affected the Democratic lawmaker. On Sunday, one supporter tweeted: “I’m a huge huge fan of yours. I hope you”ll take a look at the amount of Jews trying to call attention to Corbyn’s long, documented history of anti-Semitism.”

The congresswoman responded: “… thank you for bringing this to me. We cannot + will not move forward without deep fellowship and leadership with the Jewish community. I’ll have my team reach out.”

Follow David on Twitter