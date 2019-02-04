Ocasio-Cortez And UK Labor Leader Talk, Tweet Mutual Admiration

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a telephone call and political affection Sunday with left-wing U.K. Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist said “it was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation” with the British socialist.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, listens to Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary, speak at a rally in central London, Britain January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo | Jeremy Corbyn Says He Is An Ally To Jews

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, listens to Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Health Secretary, speak at a rally in central London, Britain Jan. 25, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Corbyn was also thrilled to share time with the budding political, progressive superstar. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Better To Be ‘Morally Right’ Than ‘Factually’ Correct)

Corbyn has taken Britain’s Labor Party further to the left of where it sat during the more centrist days of Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was a staunch ally of the U.S.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper recently compared Corbyn to Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and said the two “really, really frighten” him. (RELATED: Former Canadian PM Harper Doesn’t Fear Trump But Bernie Sanders And ‘Extremist’ Dems)

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper appears on Fox News, June 10, 2018.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper appears on Fox News, June 10, 2018. (Screenshot)

Corbyn is an opponent of Brexit, the British plan to leave the European Union. Corbyn has also been accused of anti-Semitism over his political career. In 2012, he defended a crude mural that depicted Jews as rich bankers exploiting the population and when the issue came up again in 2018, he was slow to repudiate that support. In the 1980s, Corbyn was affiliated with the Labour Movement Campaign for Palestine that proclaimed its “opposition to the Zionist state as racist, exclusivist, expansionist and a direct agency of imperialism.” The oppositon leader denies that he is anti-Semitic.

Ocasio-Cortez has also been accused of appeasing anti-Semitism, such as when she appeared on a podcast last year with a host known for a history of anti-Semitic statements. But online criticism or skepticism of her praise for Corbyn has apparently affected the Democratic lawmaker. On Sunday, one supporter tweeted: “I’m a huge huge fan of yours. I hope you”ll take a look at the amount of Jews trying to call attention to Corbyn’s long, documented history of anti-Semitism.”

The congresswoman responded: “… thank you for bringing this to me. We cannot + will not move forward without deep fellowship and leadership with the Jewish community. I’ll have my team reach out.”

Follow David on Twitter

Tags : alexandria ocasio cortez democratic socialism jeremy corbyn uk labor party
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller