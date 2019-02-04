Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton ‘Could Be Ready For Training Camp’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton might be ready to roll when training camp starts.

The superstar dual-threat quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder issue, and there had been speculation that he could miss the entire 2019 season. It sounds like that’s no longer the case. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton Has Shoulder Surgery)

ESPN reported the following Sunday:

The Carolina Panthers believe Cam Newton could be ready for training camp after last month’s arthroscopic shoulder surgery and certainly expect the star quarterback to be ready to start the 2019 NFL regular season, a league source told ESPN. Neither Newton nor the Panthers have publicly offered a timeline for when he could return following surgery on his right shoulder, but one source familiar with the surgery told ESPN that “it’s all positive.”

Well, this should make fans of the Panthers very happy to hear. Losing Newton for the year could have been a disaster. Quarterbacks don’t exactly grow on trees, and he’s one of the best in the game.

It’s wild that a couple weeks ago we were mulling over the idea he wouldn’t play a snap in 2019, and now, he could be good to go for training camp.

Damn, things sure do change quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Dec 17, 2018 at 5:17am PST

The Panthers better hope that Newton is ready to roll. They’re a significantly worse team when he’s not on the field.

That’s a fact, and everybody with eyes knows that it’s 100-percent true.

If he’s ready to roll, then the Panthers could be a force to be reckoned with in 2019. If not, then the Panthers probably won’t win four games.