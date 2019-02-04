Power Up With The Best Deals On Charging Accessories
If you are reading this on your phone with less than 20% battery: fear not. Anker, a premier tech brand specializing in high speed electronic chargers and accessories, is currently holding a sale on most merchandise including cords, wall chargers, car chargers and power banks to help keep your devices powered up.
- Why pay $15-20 per cable for a charging cord that might not work in a few months? Anker is currently offering TWO 1.8m micro-USB cables for Android devices for under $10 (25% off). If you have an iPhone, the cords might cost you a little extra, but you can still get TWO 6-ft lightning cables for under $20 (34% off). Both versions of the cords promise charging speeds 7% faster than standard brand cables, and both versions of the cord use reinforced stress points in the nylon exterior along with an 18-month worry-free warranty to ensure your cord will last.
Anker [2-Pack] Powerline+ Lightning Cable (6ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Aramid Fiber & Double Braided Nylon] for iPhone Xs/XS Max/XR/X / 8/8 Plus / 7/7 Plus/iPad and More (Red) on sale for $19.78
- However, once you pick up two new cords, the savings do not end there. Anker also has a sale on a USB-C wall charger, with two ports, allowing you to charge two electronic devices at high speeds (can reduce charging times for your devices by up to one hour) at the same time. Typically $28, you can save $8 on this wall charger.
USB C Charger, Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo Wall Charger with 30W Power Delivery Port for iPhone Xs/Max/XR/X/8, iPad Pro 2018/Air 2/Mini, MacBook Pro/Air 2018, Galaxy S9/S8, Pixel, LG, Nexus, and More on sale for $19.99
- If you are already satisfied by your home charging setup, there are still some deals to help you charge your electronic devices on the go or at work. Particularly notable is this deal, letting you save $50 on an Anker 7-in-1 USB C Adapter, currently 50% off retail price. This 7-in-1 adapter, features a 4K USB-C to HDMI converter (for streaming to monitors), 100W power delivery (for super fast charging), USB-C data port (for data storage) microSD/SD card reader (for data storage), and 2 USB 3.0 Ports (for either data storage or charging) meaning this device functions as a external hard drive, portable charger, and HDMI converter all in one.
Anker USB C Hub, 7-in-1 USB C Adapter, with 4K USB C to HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, USB C Data Port, microSD/SD Card Reader, 2 USB 3.0 Ports, for MacBook Pro 2017/2018, Chromebook, XPS, and More on sale for $49.99
- Finally, if you are just looking for a more traditional car charger, Anker has multiple options on sale. Check out this Alexa-enabled charger (currently 25% off) that is optimized for on-the-go navigation, and this less expensive 30W Fast Charging 2-Port USB Car Charger. You can check out more deals like this on charging cords, adapters, and accessories here.
