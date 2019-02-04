Progressives Have Screwed Up Virginia And The Super Bowl

On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we dissect the mess that is Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia and the mess that was the Super Bowl — the game, the commercials, and the halftime show. Leftists are in the midst of ruining everything.

Ralph Northam first apologized for the racist picture on his yearbook page, admitting it was him in either blackface or a KKK uniform. Then, 24 hours later, Northam said he wasn’t either one of the people in the picture, but he had done blackface before, and he was sorry about that. His blackface was an homage to Michael Jackson, where he put a little shoe polish on his cheeks. But somehow he confused that with total blackface done not out of admiration, but bigotry — or something. Nothing about his story makes any sense, and there’s a good chance he’ll resign soon.

None of this outrage would be happening if we weren’t on the verge of a Democratic Party primary fight for the presidential nomination, as candidates are now trying to appear to be the “most woke” option for the woke party. If Northam resigns, which he should, it will be for the benefit of the Democratic Party, not because it’s the right thing to do. We make the case and lay out the facts.

The Super Bowl was boring, ending with what amounts to a bad baseball score. But worse were the preachy ads and the halftime show. We mock it all, as well as The Daily Beast article claiming the New England Patriots are the team of “white nationalists.” You can’t make this stuff up.

