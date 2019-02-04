Retail Store Trolls Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Performance And Everyone Is Loving It
The retail store Bed, Bath & Beyond won Twitter on Monday after they trolled Super Bowl LIII performer Maroon 5’s Adam Levine over his attire for the big game.
“Two of these matching items are available at Bed Bath & Beyond. Guess which,” the retail store tweeted to its hundreds of thousands of followers, along with three photos. The first was a picture of Levine in Atlanta during the halftime show where the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, giving Brady his sixth Super Bowl win. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)
The two others included a picture of curtains and a pillow cover.
Two of these matching items are available at Bed Bath & Beyond. Guess which? pic.twitter.com/axYFnSgihO
— Bed Bath & Beyond (@BedBathBeyond) February 4, 2019
The tweet has been received well, with numerous people crediting the outlet for the post. (RELATED: Rams Coach Wade Phillips Wears Cowboy Hat To The Super Bowl)
For the Win. https://t.co/vjitxuikSK
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 4, 2019
Bed Bath & Beyond something else for this pic.twitter.com/7n3HVRavdz
— Morgan Humphrey (@erhmahgerditsm1) February 4, 2019
Bed Bath & Beyond savage pic.twitter.com/Dz70QvRhib
— Tara (@OhmygodTARA) February 4, 2019
@KVJShow @BedBathBeyond wins the internet today…. #HalftimeShow2019 #fail @kevinrolston @VirginiaKVJ @JasonBigfoot pic.twitter.com/mGLQPSNxxB
— Sarah Curtis (@sarahjaycurtis) February 4, 2019
The real #SuperBowI winner is @BedBathBeyond. pic.twitter.com/nbutPE83FR
— Sara Kronenberg (@SaraKronenberg) February 4, 2019
Nicely done @BedBathBeyond #SuperBowl53 pic.twitter.com/L3xHQRTKSG
— Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) February 4, 2019
The similarity between Maroon 5’s front man’s sleeveless top and furniture from the 70s did not escape other people’s attention.
Omg. This is everything. https://t.co/bHTsWdgFNE
— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) February 4, 2019
Why did Adam Levine’s Super Bowl shirt look like ‘70s furniture? https://t.co/wbkYuhFVwp pic.twitter.com/EiVYq9ebny
— Page Six (@PageSix) February 4, 2019
Adam Levine or this towel? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/F1i1yVJTqA
— E! News (@enews) February 4, 2019
Ah well, it’s all in good fun. Hopefully, he’s laughing too after a great night.