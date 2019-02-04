SEC Schools Got More Than $43 Million Each In Money From Sports In 2018

SEC schools cashed in over the past year.

According to Brett McMurphy, every SEC school got paid $43.1 million, and that doesn’t even include any money from bowl games.

SEC announces each school received $43.1 million in 2017-18 fiscal year, not including bowl money. That’s an increase from “only” $40.9 million per SEC school from 2016-17 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 1, 2019

Look, I’m as big of a critic of the SEC as you’re going to find on this planet, but even I can admit that business is booming down south.

There’s no doubt about that at all. The SEC might be insanely overrated as a conference, but they don’t struggle making cash. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

That’s a fact, my friends. It also doesn’t hurt to have Nick Saban and Alabama in the conference.

Now, we’ll see if any other team other than Alabama is capable of making some news next season. It really just has been the Crimson Tide’s show the past few years, and I’m not sure that’ll be ending anytime soon.

Saban’s squad is simply on a different level, they have the most national presence and I doubt that’ll be changing anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 2, 2019 at 12:33pm PST

Life is good down south, and there’s plenty of money to go around. I’m sure the numbers will only go up in 2019.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter