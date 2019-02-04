This Helpful Tool Can Add Focus To Your Exercise Regimen

Need a little help keeping your fitness resolutions? Want to shake up your exercise routine? Maybe you just need something to keep you going when you can’t make it to the gym. Whatever the reason, the Series 8 Fitness Dice is the answer. Throw the 12-sided 4-inch foam dice and do the suggested exercise. Right now, this helpful exercise aide is nearly 60 percent off:

Series 8 Fitness Exercise Dice 2nd Edition on sale for $10.10

The exercise options are: 15 Push-Ups, 1-minute Plank, 15 Calf Raises, 25 Bicycle Kicks, 15 Crab Walks, 1-minute Jump Rope, 15 Burpees, 15 Butt Kicks, 15 X-Jumps, 10 Jump Lunges, 15 Calf Raises, and Water Break.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.