This Microwave Deal Is Heating Up

Face it: sometimes you may not have the time to do as much cooking as you would like. Or maybe you do meal prep at the beginning of the week, but something comes up and you now need to make a meal on the fly. In any case, having a microwave is now basically a household necessity in 2019. While some microwaves cost over $50, (browse deals on microwaves under $50 now) this microwave is now on sale for about $40.

AmazonBasics Microwave, Small, 0.7 Cu. Ft, 700W, Works with Alexa on sale for $41.99

Getting a microwave for under $50 may seem like a steal, but this AmazonBasics microwave also includes the option to control your microwave using voice activation technology via Alexa. That means if you already own an Alexa-enabled device, this is a great way to put her to work in a fun and efficient way, allowing you to reheat food, cups of coffee or pop some popcorn without even pushing a button! The AmazonBasics microwave is 0.7 Cu. Ft. and 700 Watts, meaning it may be the perfect present for just popping some popcorn on movie night, and with the help of Alexa, you can even take 10% off ordering more popcorn to be shipped out to you whenever you are running low.

If you are in the market for a microwave but do not need want or need the voice controlled feature, the AmazonBasics Microwave also works without Alexa, but if you were also looking to buy an Alexa-enabled device, you can get the AmazonBasics microwave packaged together with a new Echo Dot on sale for $65 (save 40%).

AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) – Charcoal on sale for $65

