Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again

Tomi Lahren hit back Monday after both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B called her out over a tweet about 21 Savage being arrested for overstaying his visa.

“When you’re in the country illegally, you get deported. I didn’t write the law and neither did ICE [Immigration and Customs enforcement]. They enforce it. I hope @21savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day,” the 26-year-old Fox Nation host tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Rocks MAGA Hat And More As She Celebrates National Hat Day)

“P.S. My ancestors did discover America,” she added in response to a tweet from the “Anaconda” rapper, calling the conservative commentator a “fkn clown.”

“Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown,” Minaj wrote in response to Lahren’s first post about the Sunday arrest of the rapper—born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, with a reference to one of the hitmaker’s tracks “Bank Account.”

Popular singer Cardi B also came after Lahren referencing a feud the two had last month in which she said she would “dog walk” the host after Lahren suggested that people might not want to get their political advice from the “Money” rapper over her post about the government shutdown.

“Don’t make me get my leash,” Cardi B tweeted.

Lahren, who’s rarely shy, first responded with “very original,” before following up about how the two could possibly agree that the immigration system “is broken.”

“Here’s something maybe we can agree on, our immigration system is broken,” the former “The Blaze” host shared. “We need to keep our country safe while also making sure people who work hard, contribute and don’t leech off the system are able to LEGALLY immigrate here. I’m a fan of @21savage and I’m a fan of yours.”