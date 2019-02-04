After WaPo’s Pricey SB Ad, Trump Jr. Says Journos Seeking ‘Credibility’ Should Try This Instead

Donald Trump, Jr. has some advice for journalists seeking “credibility” after The Washington Post paid a pretty penny for a Super Bowl Ad about the importance of journalism.

“Maybe instead of spending 6 million on a commercial spend it on scholarships to young journalists who aren’t brainwashed by the leftist mob. Having some balance out there would go a long way for the credibility they’re seeking,” the first son captioned his post on Instagram Monday, along with a screenshot of his tweet about the ad. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Twitter CEO Over ‘Flagrant Attack’ Of Conservatives)

After the Post’s 60-second ad about the virtues of the industry, narrated by Tom Hanks, Trump Jr. tweeted a suggestion about how news outlets could avoid having to spend millions of dollars on a commercial to gain some “underserved credibility.” (RELATED: Exclusive Video: Trump Jr. And Guilfoyle Unleash On Hillary Clinton Over ‘Civility’ Comment)

“You know how MSM journalists could avoid having to spend millions on a #superbowl commercial to gain some underserved credibility? How about report the news and not their leftist BS for a change,” the first son wrote.

It was only Trump’s latest post in which he has called out liberals and the media for their hypocrisy during President Donald Trump’s presidency.