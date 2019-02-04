Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Will Sell To Netflix For $9 Million

Netflix is reportedly purchasing the rights to the movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” for $9 million.

The upcoming film stars Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, and it looks outstanding.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

The streaming giant proved to be a natural fit given that director Joe Berlinger already has a docuseries about the serial killer on the platform. Though Sundance officially wrapped yesterday, the deal-making continues. Netflix is closing in on a deal for U.S. rights and some international territories to the Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. A source pegged the deal at a staggering $9 million.

Netflix is out here making moves for all the Bundy content. The streaming service’s documentary about him was incredible, and you should absolutely all see it if you haven’t already. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’)

It is pretty wild how much attention the infamous killer has gotten ever since Netflix released its series. I wasn’t even born yet when Bundy got the electric chair, and I suppose that plays a large part of it.

My generation is finally getting introduced to the evil that was Ted Bundy. He murdered dozens of young women, and yet, he came off as insanely charismatic.

That’s probably why so many people find him fascinating. I can’t wait to see how Efron does as the evil and vile killer.

Something tells me “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” is going to be legit. There’s no set release date yet, but I’ll make sure to let you all know once there is.

