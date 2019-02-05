Aaron Judge: I’ll Change Positions To Make Bryce Harper A Yankee

Aaron Judge is willing to take one for the team if it means landing Bryce Harper.

Judge says he is willing to make it work to bring the 2015 National League MVP to the Bronx, despite playing the same position as Harper, according to a TMZ report published Tuesday.

“Wherever he wants to play, wherever he wants to play — we’ll make it work,” the two-time All-Star outfielder proclaimed Tuesday.

Judge would make the shift from right to center field to make room for Harper, the six-time All-Star. “Anytime you can add an MVP to a team, it’s going to make them better,” the 26-year-old said.

Harper, also 26, has still yet to find a home since he declared his free agency after his 2018 season. The Washington Nationals outfielder is one of the most sought after free agents, but it comes with a price. Last year, Harper asked for a $400 million dollar deal over 10 years. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Keeps Giving Cryptic Messages About Where He May End Up)

Harper is in the 11th hour of his existing one-year deal with the Nationals, but he is still seeking a long term contract. According to MLB Network, at least eight teams have the 2018 Home Run Derby winner on their radar.

Judge’s latest appeal to get Harper in the pinstripes is not the first time the outfielders have teased fans with the “what if” hope.

???? @BHarper3407! First the Home Run Derby and now the cover of @MLBTheShow. Congrats man! #playstationambassador — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) November 2, 2018

Thanks big man. Means a lot! https://t.co/RQIrryxkvC — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) November 2, 2018

Harpers agent, Scott Boras, made a statement saying the slugger is willing to move to first base which prompted Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman to weigh in on the possibility.

